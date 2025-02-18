Why SGPC president Dhami resigned, why Punjab Vigilance Chief was transferred & story of Muktsar DC
In the latest episode of #decodepunjab , The Tribune Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh and Special Correspondents Ruchika M Khanna and Rajmeet Singh discuss why the SGPC president resigned and if #AAP was going back to its anti-corruption agenda. Watch Decode...
Advertisement
In the latest episode of #decodepunjab , The Tribune Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh and Special Correspondents Ruchika M Khanna and Rajmeet Singh discuss why the SGPC president resigned and if #AAP was going back to its anti-corruption agenda. Watch Decode Punjab.
#PunjabNews #SGPC #HarjinderSinghDhami #MuktsarDC #PunjabPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement