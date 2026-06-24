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In this episode of The Tribune Interview, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh speaks with Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd) on why the US and Iran went to war, the role Israel played, and why the US did not choose India as a mediator. Dhillon has authored three books on landmark military operations and strategy. His fourth book, on the US-Israel-Iran conflict, will be out shortly.

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