Why was Pastor Bajinder, who calls himself a Prophet, convicted & role of religion in politics

In the latest episode of Decode Punjab, The Tribune Correspondents Ruchika M Khanna, Rajmeet Singh & Gaurav Kanthwal discuss the conviction and trial of self-styled preacher Pastor Bajinder of Church of Glory and Wisdom. Is the law finally catching up with him or there is politics at play. To know, watch Decode Punjab #PastorBajinder #BajinderSingh #ReligiousPolitics #CrimeAndReligion #IndiaNews #ProphetClaims #LegalJustice #ReligiousInfluence #PoliticsAndReligion #breakingnews

Advertisement