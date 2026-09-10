DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Videos / Will India choose Russia’s Sukhoi-57? Putin-Modi to discuss jet sale, tech transfer

Will India choose Russia’s Sukhoi-57? Putin-Modi to discuss jet sale, tech transfer

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 02:08 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

Sale of fifth generation stealth jet, the Sukhoi-57, to India will be on the agenda when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their bilateral meeting on Friday. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov while taking questions from Indian journalists on Tuesday said " the issue of selling those machines to India is on the agenda." The Indian side is wanting transfer of technology for production of the jet locally and this is a question for additional discussions that are also under way, Peskov said at the briefing. Explaining the issue of technology transfer, Peskov said "every country wants to keep the new technology to itself. But given the advanced strategic partnership with India, so we will discuss the possibilities, should they be available, of sharing those technologies with our Indian partners". The Sukhoi-57 is fifth generation jet. The US and its NATO allies use the F-35 while China has a fifth gen jet J35 and J20 is now providing the same to Pakistan. The Russian Sukhoi-57, is the choice of the Indian Air Force as a ‘stop gap’ measure till India own indigenous 5th generation jet the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is ready, in a decade from now. The IAF and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in the past 6-8 months, have discussed the matter to get some 80-100 of the Sukhoi-57 jets, sources said. On India seeking greater number of S-400 air defence missiles, to Kremlin Spokesperson said "several matters will be discussed". Peskov mentioned how the two countries are jointly producing missiles like the Brahmos and are looking to improve upon them by adding additional characteristics. #Su57 #IndiaRussia #IndianAirForce #FighterJet #StealthFighter #DefenceNews #MilitaryNews #AMCA #IndiaDefence #RussiaIndia

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts