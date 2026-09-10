Will India choose Russia’s Sukhoi-57? Putin-Modi to discuss jet sale, tech transfer

Sale of fifth generation stealth jet, the Sukhoi-57, to India will be on the agenda when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their bilateral meeting on Friday. Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov while taking questions from Indian journalists on Tuesday said " the issue of selling those machines to India is on the agenda." The Indian side is wanting transfer of technology for production of the jet locally and this is a question for additional discussions that are also under way, Peskov said at the briefing. Explaining the issue of technology transfer, Peskov said "every country wants to keep the new technology to itself. But given the advanced strategic partnership with India, so we will discuss the possibilities, should they be available, of sharing those technologies with our Indian partners". The Sukhoi-57 is fifth generation jet. The US and its NATO allies use the F-35 while China has a fifth gen jet J35 and J20 is now providing the same to Pakistan. The Russian Sukhoi-57, is the choice of the Indian Air Force as a ‘stop gap’ measure till India own indigenous 5th generation jet the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is ready, in a decade from now. The IAF and the Ministry of Defence (MoD), in the past 6-8 months, have discussed the matter to get some 80-100 of the Sukhoi-57 jets, sources said. On India seeking greater number of S-400 air defence missiles, to Kremlin Spokesperson said "several matters will be discussed". Peskov mentioned how the two countries are jointly producing missiles like the Brahmos and are looking to improve upon them by adding additional characteristics. #Su57 #IndiaRussia #IndianAirForce #FighterJet #StealthFighter #DefenceNews #MilitaryNews #AMCA #IndiaDefence #RussiaIndia

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