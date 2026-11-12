In this episode, Deputy Editor Jupinderjit Singh reviews former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging: A Journey of Love in the context of Punjab and the Sikhs. The book has chapters on Operation Bluestar and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Does the book offer anything new on these events? Is it a personal memoir or a political one? How does Sonia Gandhi view the incidents, and what does she say about Sikhs? #SoniaGandhi #Belonging #SoniaGandhiBook #PunjabElections2027 #PunjabPolitics #Congress #RahulGandhi #CongressPunjab