Writer and diplomat Navtej Sarna on the untold stories of the Tiranga shaping India’s identity

In conversation with literary critic Mandira Nayar, writer Navtej Sarna speaks to The Tribune about the unsung heroes—and heroines—behind the Indian tricolour. His new book “A Flag to Live and Die For--A Short History of India's Tricolour’’ is packed with details about how the flag came into being—and how it became a symbol of resistance and later unity. Who was Pingali Venkayya? Why is he considered the hero of the flag? Why did the Sikhs demand a separate colour? When was the first flag in Independent Indian unfurled? Navtej answers all these questions and more. In tracing the history of the flag to the debates in the Constituent Assembly, Navtej chronicles the story of India—of differences, and of diversity and of hard-won consensus.

Advertisement

#NavtejSarna #Tiranga #IndianFlag #IndiaHistory #IndianIdentity #Tricolour #FreedomStruggle #IndianHeritage #IndianDiplomacy #HistoryTalks #IndiaCulture #Patriotism #IndianStories #NationBuilding #AuthorTalk

Advertisement