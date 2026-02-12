DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Videos / Writer and diplomat Navtej Sarna on the untold stories of the Tiranga shaping India’s identity

Writer and diplomat Navtej Sarna on the untold stories of the Tiranga shaping India’s identity

article_Author
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 11:35 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
Advertisement

In conversation with literary critic Mandira Nayar, writer Navtej Sarna speaks to The Tribune about the unsung heroes—and heroines—behind the Indian tricolour. His new book “A Flag to Live and Die For--A Short History of India's Tricolour’’ is packed with details about how the flag came into being—and how it became a symbol of resistance and later unity. Who was Pingali Venkayya? Why is he considered the hero of the flag? Why did the Sikhs demand a separate colour? When was the first flag in Independent Indian unfurled? Navtej answers all these questions and more. In tracing the history of the flag to the debates in the Constituent Assembly, Navtej chronicles the story of India—of differences, and of diversity and of hard-won consensus.

Advertisement

#NavtejSarna #Tiranga #IndianFlag #IndiaHistory #IndianIdentity #Tricolour #FreedomStruggle #IndianHeritage #IndianDiplomacy #HistoryTalks #IndiaCulture #Patriotism #IndianStories #NationBuilding #AuthorTalk

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts