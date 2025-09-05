Yamuna water starts receding, fear still grips villagers, Assembly Speaker reviews arrangements

Advertisement

The water in the Yamuna started receding, but the fear of rising level still haunts villagers living along its banks. Nights remain sleepless as families stay alert, worried about a sudden surge. Despite temporary relief, uncertainty continues to overshadow life in these flood-affected areas. Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan visited vulnerable points along the Yamuna river and expressed satisfaction on arrangements.

