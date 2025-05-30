Bengaluru Weather: Cloudy Conditions with Rain Expected, Good Air Quality

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Bengaluru? + Winter in Bengaluru typically begins in November and lasts until February, with temperatures dropping significantly.

When does the monsoon season start in Bengaluru? + The monsoon season in Bengaluru usually starts in June and lasts until September, bringing heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures.

Which are the hottest months in Bengaluru? + The hottest months in Bengaluru are typically March, April, and May, with average temperatures rising above 30°C.

What is the best time to visit Bengaluru? + The best time to visit Bengaluru is during the winter months (November to February) when the weather is pleasant and ideal for sightseeing.