Bengaluru Weather: Cloudy Conditions with Rain Expected, Good Air Quality
Bengaluru's weather forecast includes Cloudy conditions, with temperatures fluctuating and a good air quality index.
Sunrise: 2024-05-30 05:55:36 IST
Sunset: 2024-05-30 18:55:29 IST
The weather in Bengaluru is currently Cloudy with a temperature of 22.52°C. The forecast for tomorrow indicates Rain with temperatures ranging from 21.57°C to 25.72°C. The following day will be Cloudy with highs of 28.15°C. Air quality is currently rated as Good. The current time is 2024-05-30 19:26:05 IST.
Daily Forecast
|Date
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|2025-05-30
|25.72
|21.57
|Rain
|2025-05-31
|28.15
|20.6
|Cloudy
|2025-06-01
|29.36
|20.78
|MostlyCloudy
|2025-06-02
|28.12
|20.64
|Drizzle
|2025-06-03
|28.28
|20.67
|Drizzle
AQI
The current AQI in Bengaluru is 50, indicating Good air quality.
Other cities
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|delhi
|32.35
|27.89
|34.57
|mumbai
|30.09
|28.13
|31.94
|kolkata
|28.81
|26.01
|33.33
|chennai
|29.12
|27.82
|33.23
|bengaluru
|22.52
|20.64
|25.72
|gurugram
|31.67
|27.47
|34.33
Frequently Asked Questions
When does winter typically start in Bengaluru?+
Winter in Bengaluru typically begins in November and lasts until February, with temperatures dropping significantly.
When does the monsoon season start in Bengaluru?+
The monsoon season in Bengaluru usually starts in June and lasts until September, bringing heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures.
Which are the hottest months in Bengaluru?+
The hottest months in Bengaluru are typically March, April, and May, with average temperatures rising above 30°C.
What is the best time to visit Bengaluru?+
The best time to visit Bengaluru is during the winter months (November to February) when the weather is pleasant and ideal for sightseeing.
What kind of climate does Bengaluru have?+
Bengaluru experiences a tropical climate, characterized by distinct wet and dry seasons, with moderate temperatures throughout the year.
- IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
- AQI: Air Quality Index
- PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Live Matches
