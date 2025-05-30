DT
Home / Weather / Bengaluru Weather: Cloudy Conditions with Rain Expected, Good Air Quality

Bengaluru Weather: Cloudy Conditions with Rain Expected, Good Air Quality

Bengaluru's weather forecast includes Cloudy conditions, with temperatures fluctuating and a good air quality index.
Updated At : 07:30 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Sunrise: 2024-05-30 05:55:36 IST
Sunset: 2024-05-30 18:55:29 IST
The weather in Bengaluru is currently Cloudy with a temperature of 22.52°C. The forecast for tomorrow indicates Rain with temperatures ranging from 21.57°C to 25.72°C. The following day will be Cloudy with highs of 28.15°C. Air quality is currently rated as Good. The current time is 2024-05-30 19:26:05 IST.

Daily Forecast

DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Weather Condition
2025-05-3025.7221.57Rain
2025-05-3128.1520.6Cloudy
2025-06-0129.3620.78MostlyCloudy
2025-06-0228.1220.64Drizzle
2025-06-0328.2820.67Drizzle

AQI

The current AQI in Bengaluru is 50, indicating Good air quality.
Other cities

CityTemperature (°C)Min Temp (°C)Max Temp (°C)
delhi32.3527.8934.57
mumbai30.0928.1331.94
kolkata28.8126.0133.33
chennai29.1227.8233.23
bengaluru22.5220.6425.72
gurugram31.6727.4734.33

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Bengaluru?+
Winter in Bengaluru typically begins in November and lasts until February, with temperatures dropping significantly.
When does the monsoon season start in Bengaluru?+
The monsoon season in Bengaluru usually starts in June and lasts until September, bringing heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures.
Which are the hottest months in Bengaluru?+
The hottest months in Bengaluru are typically March, April, and May, with average temperatures rising above 30°C.
What is the best time to visit Bengaluru?+
The best time to visit Bengaluru is during the winter months (November to February) when the weather is pleasant and ideal for sightseeing.
What kind of climate does Bengaluru have?+
Bengaluru experiences a tropical climate, characterized by distinct wet and dry seasons, with moderate temperatures throughout the year.
  • IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
  • AQI: Air Quality Index
  • PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Disclaimer:This article was generated using automated tools to provide up-to-date weather information based on data from reliable sources, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While the content is updated regularly to reflect current conditions, weather forecasts are inherently subject to change. We recommend consulting official IMD updates or other trusted sources for critical decisions. The publisher assumes no responsibility for discrepancies, inaccuracies, or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.
