Chandigarh Weather: Mostly Clear with Varied Forecast and Moderate Air Quality

Sunrise: 2025-05-30 16:11:17 IST Sunset: 2025-05-30 19:30:07 IST

The weather in Chandigarh is currently Mostly Clear with a temperature of 32.36°C, as of 2025-05-30 19:29:18 IST. The forecast for the coming days includes Partly Cloudy conditions on May 30th, May 31st, and June 3rd, Mostly Clear conditions on May 31st, June 1st, June 2nd, and June 5th, and Clear conditions on June 6th, June 7th, and June 8th. The air quality is Moderate. Maximum temperatures will range from 32.87°C to 38.41°C, with minimum temperatures between 24.26°C and 27.33°C.