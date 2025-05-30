Chandigarh Weather: Mostly Clear with Varied Forecast and Moderate Air Quality
Chandigarh's weather features Mostly Clear conditions with temperatures around 32.36°C. The forecast includes a mix of Partly Cloudy and Mostly Clear days, with a Moderate air quality and the daily temperatures fluctuating.
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 16:11:17 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 19:30:07 IST
The weather in Chandigarh is currently Mostly Clear with a temperature of 32.36°C, as of 2025-05-30 19:29:18 IST. The forecast for the coming days includes Partly Cloudy conditions on May 30th, May 31st, and June 3rd, Mostly Clear conditions on May 31st, June 1st, June 2nd, and June 5th, and Clear conditions on June 6th, June 7th, and June 8th. The air quality is Moderate. Maximum temperatures will range from 32.87°C to 38.41°C, with minimum temperatures between 24.26°C and 27.33°C.
Daily Forecast
|Date
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|2025-05-30
|35.81
|26.87
|PartlyCloudy
|2025-05-31
|36.2
|26.99
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-01
|37.26
|26.11
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-02
|34.42
|25.93
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-03
|33.73
|25.38
|PartlyCloudy
AQI
The current AQI in Chandigarh is 92, indicating Moderate air quality.
Other cities
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|delhi
|32.35
|27.89
|34.57
|mumbai
|30.09
|28.13
|31.94
|kolkata
|28.81
|26.01
|33.33
|chennai
|29.12
|27.82
|33.23
|bengaluru
|22.52
|20.64
|25.72
|gurugram
|31.67
|27.47
|34.33
Frequently Asked Questions
When does winter typically start in Chandigarh?+
Winter typically starts in Chandigarh in late November or early December and lasts until February.
When does the monsoon season start in Chandigarh?+
The monsoon season in Chandigarh usually begins in early July and continues through September.
Which are the hottest months in Chandigarh?+
The hottest months in Chandigarh are May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40°C (104°F).
What is the best time to visit Chandigarh?+
The best time to visit Chandigarh is during the spring (February to March) and autumn (September to October) when the weather is pleasant.
What type of climate does Chandigarh have?+
Chandigarh experiences a subtropical climate with hot summers, a rainy monsoon season, and mild winters.
- IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
- AQI: Air Quality Index
- PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
