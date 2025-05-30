Chennai Weather: Mostly Cloudy with Moderate Air Quality
Chennai's weather forecast includes Cloudy conditions with temperatures between 27.82 and 33.23 degrees Celsius. The air quality is Moderate.
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 10:31:32 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 17:31:42 IST
Chennai is experiencing Cloudy conditions with temperatures fluctuating between 27.82 and 33.23 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the coming days indicates a continuation of MostlyCloudy conditions with temperatures hovering around the mid-30s. Air quality is Moderate, and residents should consider reducing outdoor activities. The current time is 2024-05-30 19:26:05 IST.
Daily Forecast
|Date
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|2025-05-30
|33.23
|28.98
|Rain
|2025-05-31
|35.79
|27.82
|MostlyCloudy
|2025-06-01
|36.28
|28.44
|MostlyCloudy
|2025-06-02
|35.94
|28.42
|MostlyCloudy
|2025-06-03
|35.21
|28.69
|MostlyCloudy
AQI
The current AQI in Chennai is 57, indicating a Moderate level of air pollution.
Other cities
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|delhi
|32.35
|27.89
|34.57
|mumbai
|30.09
|28.13
|31.94
|kolkata
|28.81
|26.01
|33.33
|chennai
|29.12
|27.82
|33.23
|bengaluru
|22.52
|20.64
|25.72
|gurugram
|31.67
|27.47
|34.33
Frequently Asked Questions
When does winter typically start in Chennai?+
Winter in Chennai typically begins in late November and lasts until late February.
What are the hottest months in Chennai?+
The hottest months in Chennai are typically May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.
When is the rainy season in Chennai?+
Chennai experiences its heaviest rainfall during the Northeast monsoon season, which occurs from October to December.
What is the best time to visit Chennai?+
The best time to visit Chennai is during the winter months (November to February) when the weather is cooler and more pleasant.
What is the general climate of Chennai?+
Chennai's climate is generally hot and humid throughout the year, with average temperatures ranging from 25 to 40 degrees Celsius.
- IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
- AQI: Air Quality Index
- PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
