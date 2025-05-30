DT
Chennai Weather: Mostly Cloudy with Moderate Air Quality

Chennai's weather forecast includes Cloudy conditions with temperatures between 27.82 and 33.23 degrees Celsius. The air quality is Moderate.
Updated At : 07:27 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 10:31:32 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 17:31:42 IST
Chennai is experiencing Cloudy conditions with temperatures fluctuating between 27.82 and 33.23 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the coming days indicates a continuation of MostlyCloudy conditions with temperatures hovering around the mid-30s. Air quality is Moderate, and residents should consider reducing outdoor activities. The current time is 2024-05-30 19:26:05 IST.

Daily Forecast

DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Weather Condition
2025-05-3033.2328.98Rain
2025-05-3135.7927.82MostlyCloudy
2025-06-0136.2828.44MostlyCloudy
2025-06-0235.9428.42MostlyCloudy
2025-06-0335.2128.69MostlyCloudy

AQI

The current AQI in Chennai is 57, indicating a Moderate level of air pollution.
Other cities

CityTemperature (°C)Min Temp (°C)Max Temp (°C)
delhi32.3527.8934.57
mumbai30.0928.1331.94
kolkata28.8126.0133.33
chennai29.1227.8233.23
bengaluru22.5220.6425.72
gurugram31.6727.4734.33

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Chennai?+
Winter in Chennai typically begins in late November and lasts until late February.
What are the hottest months in Chennai?+
The hottest months in Chennai are typically May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.
When is the rainy season in Chennai?+
Chennai experiences its heaviest rainfall during the Northeast monsoon season, which occurs from October to December.
What is the best time to visit Chennai?+
The best time to visit Chennai is during the winter months (November to February) when the weather is cooler and more pleasant.
What is the general climate of Chennai?+
Chennai's climate is generally hot and humid throughout the year, with average temperatures ranging from 25 to 40 degrees Celsius.
  • IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
  • AQI: Air Quality Index
  • PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Disclaimer:This article was generated using automated tools to provide up-to-date weather information based on data from reliable sources, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While the content is updated regularly to reflect current conditions, weather forecasts are inherently subject to change. We recommend consulting official IMD updates or other trusted sources for critical decisions. The publisher assumes no responsibility for discrepancies, inaccuracies, or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.
