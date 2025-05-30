Chennai Weather: Mostly Cloudy with Moderate Air Quality

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Chennai? + Winter in Chennai typically begins in late November and lasts until late February.

What are the hottest months in Chennai? + The hottest months in Chennai are typically May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

When is the rainy season in Chennai? + Chennai experiences its heaviest rainfall during the Northeast monsoon season, which occurs from October to December.

What is the best time to visit Chennai? + The best time to visit Chennai is during the winter months (November to February) when the weather is cooler and more pleasant.