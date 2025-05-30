Delhi Weather: Mostly Clear Skies with Rising Temperatures and Air Quality Concerns

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Delhi? + Winter typically starts in Delhi around late November or early December, with temperatures dropping significantly.

When does the monsoon season start in Delhi? + The monsoon season in Delhi usually begins in late June or early July, bringing relief from the summer heat.

What are the hottest months in Delhi? + The hottest months in Delhi are typically May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40°C (104°F).

What is the best time to visit Delhi? + The best time to visit Delhi is during the winter months, from October to March, when the weather is pleasant.