Delhi Weather: Mostly Clear Skies with Rising Temperatures and Air Quality Concerns
Delhi's weather forecast indicates MostlyClear to PartlyCloudy conditions with temperatures between 26.32°C and 39.11°C. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 16:11:04 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-31 01:17:10 IST
Delhi is experiencing MostlyClear weather conditions with temperatures ranging from 28.44°C to 34.57°C on May 30, 2025 07:00:00 IST. The forecast for the upcoming days includes PartlyCloudy and MostlyClear conditions, with temperatures fluctuating between 26.32°C and 37.55°C. Air quality remains a concern, with an AQI of 130. The health implications include the need to reduce outdoor activities and avoid pollution sources. The weather forecast for June 07, 2025 07:00:00 IST, shows Clear weather with a maximum temperature of 39.11°C and a minimum temperature of 29.72°C.
Daily Forecast
|Date
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|2025-05-30
|34.57
|28.44
|PartlyCloudy
|2025-05-31
|37.55
|28.79
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-01
|37.06
|28.29
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-02
|35.23
|27.9
|PartlyCloudy
|2025-06-03
|34.71
|27
|PartlyCloudy
AQI
The current AQI in Delhi is 130, indicating Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Other cities
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|delhi
|32.35
|27.89
|34.57
|mumbai
|30.09
|28.13
|31.94
|kolkata
|28.81
|26.01
|33.33
|chennai
|29.12
|27.82
|33.23
|bengaluru
|22.52
|20.64
|25.72
|gurugram
|31.67
|27.47
|34.33
Frequently Asked Questions
When does winter typically start in Delhi?+
Winter typically starts in Delhi around late November or early December, with temperatures dropping significantly.
When does the monsoon season start in Delhi?+
The monsoon season in Delhi usually begins in late June or early July, bringing relief from the summer heat.
What are the hottest months in Delhi?+
The hottest months in Delhi are typically May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40°C (104°F).
What is the best time to visit Delhi?+
The best time to visit Delhi is during the winter months, from October to March, when the weather is pleasant.
How is the air quality in Delhi?+
Delhi's air quality varies throughout the year. It is generally worse during the winter months due to increased pollution.
- IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
- AQI: Air Quality Index
- PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
