DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Weather / Delhi Weather: Mostly Clear Skies with Rising Temperatures and Air Quality Concerns

Delhi Weather: Mostly Clear Skies with Rising Temperatures and Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's weather forecast indicates MostlyClear to PartlyCloudy conditions with temperatures between 26.32°C and 39.11°C. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
article_Author
.
Updated At : 07:26 PM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 16:11:04 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-31 01:17:10 IST
Delhi is experiencing MostlyClear weather conditions with temperatures ranging from 28.44°C to 34.57°C on May 30, 2025 07:00:00 IST. The forecast for the upcoming days includes PartlyCloudy and MostlyClear conditions, with temperatures fluctuating between 26.32°C and 37.55°C. Air quality remains a concern, with an AQI of 130. The health implications include the need to reduce outdoor activities and avoid pollution sources. The weather forecast for June 07, 2025 07:00:00 IST, shows Clear weather with a maximum temperature of 39.11°C and a minimum temperature of 29.72°C.

Daily Forecast

DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Weather Condition
2025-05-3034.5728.44PartlyCloudy
2025-05-3137.5528.79MostlyClear
2025-06-0137.0628.29MostlyClear
2025-06-0235.2327.9PartlyCloudy
2025-06-0334.7127PartlyCloudy

AQI

The current AQI in Delhi is 130, indicating Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Advertisement

Other cities

CityTemperature (°C)Min Temp (°C)Max Temp (°C)
delhi32.3527.8934.57
mumbai30.0928.1331.94
kolkata28.8126.0133.33
chennai29.1227.8233.23
bengaluru22.5220.6425.72
gurugram31.6727.4734.33

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Delhi?+
Winter typically starts in Delhi around late November or early December, with temperatures dropping significantly.
When does the monsoon season start in Delhi?+
The monsoon season in Delhi usually begins in late June or early July, bringing relief from the summer heat.
What are the hottest months in Delhi?+
The hottest months in Delhi are typically May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40°C (104°F).
What is the best time to visit Delhi?+
The best time to visit Delhi is during the winter months, from October to March, when the weather is pleasant.
How is the air quality in Delhi?+
Delhi's air quality varies throughout the year. It is generally worse during the winter months due to increased pollution.
  • IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
  • AQI: Air Quality Index
  • PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Disclaimer:This article was generated using automated tools to provide up-to-date weather information based on data from reliable sources, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While the content is updated regularly to reflect current conditions, weather forecasts are inherently subject to change. We recommend consulting official IMD updates or other trusted sources for critical decisions. The publisher assumes no responsibility for discrepancies, inaccuracies, or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts