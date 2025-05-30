DT
PT
Gurugram Weather: Hot and Mostly Clear with Unhealthy Air Quality

Gurugram's weather update: Mostly clear conditions with high temperatures and unhealthy air quality. The forecast includes partly cloudy and mostly clear days ahead.
Updated At : 07:29 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 05:15:20 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 18:17:21 IST
The weather in Gurugram is mostly clear with a temperature of 31.67°C as of 2025-05-30 19:26:05 IST. The upcoming forecast for tomorrow, May 31, 2025, predicts mostly clear conditions with a high of 37.42°C and a low of 28.75°C. The air quality is currently unhealthy with an AQI of 156. It is recommended to limit outdoor activities due to pollution.

Daily Forecast

DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Weather Condition
2025-05-3034.3328.73PartlyCloudy
2025-05-3137.4228.75MostlyClear
2025-06-0136.9528.48MostlyClear
2025-06-0235.3927.38PartlyCloudy
2025-06-0334.4826.86PartlyCloudy

AQI

The current AQI in Gurugram is 156, indicating Unhealthy air quality.
Other cities

CityTemperature (°C)Min Temp (°C)Max Temp (°C)
delhi32.3527.8934.57
mumbai30.0928.1331.94
kolkata28.8126.0133.33
chennai29.1227.8233.23
bengaluru22.5220.6425.72
gurugram31.6727.4734.33

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Gurugram?+
Winter in Gurugram typically begins in late November and lasts until February.
When does the monsoon season start in Gurugram?+
The monsoon season in Gurugram usually begins in late June or early July and continues through September.
Which are the hottest months in Gurugram?+
The hottest months in Gurugram are May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40°C.
What is the best time to visit Gurugram?+
The ideal time to visit Gurugram is during the winter months, from October to March, when the weather is pleasant.
What kind of weather can I expect in Gurugram?+
Gurugram is known for its extreme temperatures, with hot summers and cold winters, as well as moderate rainfall during the monsoon season.
  • IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
  • AQI: Air Quality Index
  • PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Disclaimer:This article was generated using automated tools to provide up-to-date weather information based on data from reliable sources, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While the content is updated regularly to reflect current conditions, weather forecasts are inherently subject to change. We recommend consulting official IMD updates or other trusted sources for critical decisions. The publisher assumes no responsibility for discrepancies, inaccuracies, or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.
