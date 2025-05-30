Gurugram Weather: Hot and Mostly Clear with Unhealthy Air Quality

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Gurugram? + Winter in Gurugram typically begins in late November and lasts until February.

When does the monsoon season start in Gurugram? + The monsoon season in Gurugram usually begins in late June or early July and continues through September.

Which are the hottest months in Gurugram? + The hottest months in Gurugram are May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40°C.

What is the best time to visit Gurugram? + The ideal time to visit Gurugram is during the winter months, from October to March, when the weather is pleasant.