Gurugram Weather: Hot and Mostly Clear with Unhealthy Air Quality
Gurugram's weather update: Mostly clear conditions with high temperatures and unhealthy air quality. The forecast includes partly cloudy and mostly clear days ahead.
Advertisement
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 05:15:20 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 18:17:21 IST
The weather in Gurugram is mostly clear with a temperature of 31.67°C as of 2025-05-30 19:26:05 IST. The upcoming forecast for tomorrow, May 31, 2025, predicts mostly clear conditions with a high of 37.42°C and a low of 28.75°C. The air quality is currently unhealthy with an AQI of 156. It is recommended to limit outdoor activities due to pollution.
Daily Forecast
|Date
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|2025-05-30
|34.33
|28.73
|PartlyCloudy
|2025-05-31
|37.42
|28.75
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-01
|36.95
|28.48
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-02
|35.39
|27.38
|PartlyCloudy
|2025-06-03
|34.48
|26.86
|PartlyCloudy
AQI
The current AQI in Gurugram is 156, indicating Unhealthy air quality.
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Other cities
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|delhi
|32.35
|27.89
|34.57
|mumbai
|30.09
|28.13
|31.94
|kolkata
|28.81
|26.01
|33.33
|chennai
|29.12
|27.82
|33.23
|bengaluru
|22.52
|20.64
|25.72
|gurugram
|31.67
|27.47
|34.33
Frequently Asked Questions
When does winter typically start in Gurugram?+
Winter in Gurugram typically begins in late November and lasts until February.
When does the monsoon season start in Gurugram?+
The monsoon season in Gurugram usually begins in late June or early July and continues through September.
Which are the hottest months in Gurugram?+
The hottest months in Gurugram are May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40°C.
What is the best time to visit Gurugram?+
The ideal time to visit Gurugram is during the winter months, from October to March, when the weather is pleasant.
What kind of weather can I expect in Gurugram?+
Gurugram is known for its extreme temperatures, with hot summers and cold winters, as well as moderate rainfall during the monsoon season.
- IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
- AQI: Air Quality Index
- PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement