Home / Weather / Kolkata Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Thunderstorms Expected

Kolkata Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Thunderstorms Expected

Kolkata's weather forecast includes cloudy conditions and thunderstorms in the coming days, with a good air quality index.
Updated At : 07:27 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Sunrise: 2024-05-30 05:55:20 IST
Sunset: 2024-05-30 18:53:15 IST
Kolkata is experiencing cloudy conditions with temperatures fluctuating between 26.01°C and 33.33°C. The weather forecast predicts thunderstorms for the next few days, with the highest temperature reaching up to 36.4°C. The air quality is currently categorized as Good, with an AQI of 50. The current date and time is 2024-05-30 19:26:05 IST.

Daily Forecast

DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Weather Condition
2025-05-3033.3327.43Thunderstorms
2025-05-3134.5529.1Thunderstorms
2025-06-0132.627.41Thunderstorms
2025-06-0236.429.47MostlyCloudy
2025-06-0334.7829.93PartlyCloudy

AQI

The current AQI in Kolkata is 50, indicating Good air quality.
Other cities

CityTemperature (°C)Min Temp (°C)Max Temp (°C)
delhi32.3527.8934.57
mumbai30.0928.1331.94
kolkata28.8126.0133.33
chennai29.1227.8233.23
bengaluru22.5220.6425.72
gurugram31.6727.4734.33

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Kolkata?+
Winter in Kolkata typically begins in late November and lasts until February, with the coldest temperatures occurring in January.
What is the general climate of Kolkata?+
Kolkata experiences a tropical wet-and-dry climate, with hot, humid summers from March to May, the monsoon season from June to October, and mild, dry winters from November to February.
When is the monsoon season in Kolkata?+
The monsoon season in Kolkata usually starts in June and lasts until October, bringing heavy rainfall and high humidity.
What is the best time to visit Kolkata?+
The best time to visit Kolkata is during the winter months, from late November to February, when the weather is pleasant and dry.
How are the summers in Kolkata?+
The summer months (March to May) in Kolkata are characterized by high temperatures and humidity, with average temperatures often exceeding 35°C.
  • IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
  • AQI: Air Quality Index
  • PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Disclaimer:This article was generated using automated tools to provide up-to-date weather information based on data from reliable sources, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While the content is updated regularly to reflect current conditions, weather forecasts are inherently subject to change. We recommend consulting official IMD updates or other trusted sources for critical decisions. The publisher assumes no responsibility for discrepancies, inaccuracies, or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.
