Kolkata Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Thunderstorms Expected

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Kolkata? + Winter in Kolkata typically begins in late November and lasts until February, with the coldest temperatures occurring in January.

What is the general climate of Kolkata? + Kolkata experiences a tropical wet-and-dry climate, with hot, humid summers from March to May, the monsoon season from June to October, and mild, dry winters from November to February.

When is the monsoon season in Kolkata? + The monsoon season in Kolkata usually starts in June and lasts until October, bringing heavy rainfall and high humidity.

What is the best time to visit Kolkata? + The best time to visit Kolkata is during the winter months, from late November to February, when the weather is pleasant and dry.