Mumbai Weather: PartlyCloudy with Moderate Air Quality
Mumbai weather forecast: PartlyCloudy with temperatures between 26.42°C and 31.94°C. Air quality is Moderate.
Advertisement
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 14:30:50 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 19:25:15 IST
Mumbai is experiencing PartlyCloudy conditions as of 2025-05-30 00:00:00 IST, with a temperature of 30.09°C. The forecast for the coming days includes Drizzle and PartlyCloudy, with temperatures ranging from 26.42°C to 31.94°C. Air quality is Moderate. Reduce the intensity of your outdoor activities. It is recommended to limit the time you are near busy roads, construction sites, open fires and other sources of smoke.
Daily Forecast
|Date
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|2025-05-30
|31.94
|29.1
|Drizzle
|2025-05-31
|31.93
|28.68
|PartlyCloudy
|2025-06-01
|31.01
|27.38
|Drizzle
|2025-06-02
|31.24
|27.16
|Drizzle
|2025-06-03
|31.1
|27.11
|Drizzle
AQI
The current AQI in Mumbai is 67, indicating a Moderate level of air pollution.
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Other cities
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|delhi
|32.35
|27.89
|34.57
|mumbai
|30.09
|28.13
|31.94
|kolkata
|28.81
|26.01
|33.33
|chennai
|29.12
|27.82
|33.23
|bengaluru
|22.52
|20.64
|25.72
|gurugram
|31.67
|27.47
|34.33
Frequently Asked Questions
When does winter typically start in Mumbai?+
Winter in Mumbai typically begins in November and lasts until February.
Which months are the hottest in Mumbai?+
Mumbai experiences its hottest temperatures during March, April, and May.
When does the monsoon season begin in Mumbai?+
The monsoon season in Mumbai usually starts in June and continues through September.
What is the average annual rainfall in Mumbai?+
The average annual rainfall in Mumbai is around 2,200 mm.
Is the weather in Mumbai generally humid?+
The weather in Mumbai is generally humid due to its coastal location.
- IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
- AQI: Air Quality Index
- PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement