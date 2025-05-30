DT
Mumbai Weather: PartlyCloudy with Moderate Air Quality



Mumbai weather forecast: PartlyCloudy with temperatures between 26.42°C and 31.94°C. Air quality is Moderate.
Updated At : 07:26 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 14:30:50 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 19:25:15 IST
Mumbai is experiencing PartlyCloudy conditions as of 2025-05-30 00:00:00 IST, with a temperature of 30.09°C. The forecast for the coming days includes Drizzle and PartlyCloudy, with temperatures ranging from 26.42°C to 31.94°C. Air quality is Moderate. Reduce the intensity of your outdoor activities. It is recommended to limit the time you are near busy roads, construction sites, open fires and other sources of smoke.

Daily Forecast

DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Weather Condition
2025-05-3031.9429.1Drizzle
2025-05-3131.9328.68PartlyCloudy
2025-06-0131.0127.38Drizzle
2025-06-0231.2427.16Drizzle
2025-06-0331.127.11Drizzle

AQI

The current AQI in Mumbai is 67, indicating a Moderate level of air pollution.
Other cities

CityTemperature (°C)Min Temp (°C)Max Temp (°C)
delhi32.3527.8934.57
mumbai30.0928.1331.94
kolkata28.8126.0133.33
chennai29.1227.8233.23
bengaluru22.5220.6425.72
gurugram31.6727.4734.33

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Mumbai?+
Winter in Mumbai typically begins in November and lasts until February.
Which months are the hottest in Mumbai?+
Mumbai experiences its hottest temperatures during March, April, and May.
When does the monsoon season begin in Mumbai?+
The monsoon season in Mumbai usually starts in June and continues through September.
What is the average annual rainfall in Mumbai?+
The average annual rainfall in Mumbai is around 2,200 mm.
Is the weather in Mumbai generally humid?+
The weather in Mumbai is generally humid due to its coastal location.
  • IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
  • AQI: Air Quality Index
  • PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Disclaimer:This article was generated using automated tools to provide up-to-date weather information based on data from reliable sources, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While the content is updated regularly to reflect current conditions, weather forecasts are inherently subject to change. We recommend consulting official IMD updates or other trusted sources for critical decisions. The publisher assumes no responsibility for discrepancies, inaccuracies, or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.
