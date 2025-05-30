Mumbai Weather: PartlyCloudy with Moderate Air Quality

Sunrise: 2025-05-30 14:30:50 IST Sunset: 2025-05-30 19:25:15 IST

Mumbai is experiencing PartlyCloudy conditions as of 2025-05-30 00:00:00 IST, with a temperature of 30.09°C. The forecast for the coming days includes Drizzle and PartlyCloudy, with temperatures ranging from 26.42°C to 31.94°C. Air quality is Moderate. Reduce the intensity of your outdoor activities. It is recommended to limit the time you are near busy roads, construction sites, open fires and other sources of smoke.