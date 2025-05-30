Noida Weather: MostlyClear Conditions with Unhealthy Air Quality

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Noida? + Winter typically starts in Noida around late November or early December, with temperatures dropping significantly.

When does the monsoon season start in Noida? + The monsoon season in Noida usually begins in late June or early July, bringing significant rainfall.

Which are the hottest months in Noida? + The hottest months in Noida are usually May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

How is the air quality in Noida? + The air quality in Noida varies throughout the year, but it's generally worse during the winter months due to increased pollution.