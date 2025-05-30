DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Weather / Noida Weather: MostlyClear Conditions with Unhealthy Air Quality

Noida Weather: MostlyClear Conditions with Unhealthy Air Quality

Noida's weather is MostlyClear with temperatures between 27.45°C and 34.68°C. Air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The forecast includes PartlyCloudy conditions in the coming days.
article_Author
.
Updated At : 07:28 PM May 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 05:57:13 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 18:56:23 IST
The weather in Noida is expected to be MostlyClear with temperatures ranging from 27.45 to 34.68 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the upcoming days indicates PartlyCloudy conditions with temperatures fluctuating. The air quality is currently Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups with a PM10 level of 112.89. The time of the report is 2025-05-30 19:00:00 IST.

Daily Forecast

DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Weather Condition
2025-05-3034.6828.26PartlyCloudy
2025-05-3137.3128.43MostlyClear
2025-06-0137.228.01MostlyClear
2025-06-0235.2127.75PartlyCloudy
2025-06-0334.4126.66PartlyCloudy

AQI

The current AQI in Noida is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Advertisement

Other cities

CityTemperature (°C)Min Temp (°C)Max Temp (°C)
delhi32.3527.8934.57
mumbai30.0928.1331.94
kolkata28.8126.0133.33
chennai29.1227.8233.23
bengaluru22.5220.6425.72
gurugram31.6727.4734.33

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Noida?+
Winter typically starts in Noida around late November or early December, with temperatures dropping significantly.
When does the monsoon season start in Noida?+
The monsoon season in Noida usually begins in late June or early July, bringing significant rainfall.
Which are the hottest months in Noida?+
The hottest months in Noida are usually May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.
How is the air quality in Noida?+
The air quality in Noida varies throughout the year, but it's generally worse during the winter months due to increased pollution.
What is the best time to visit Noida?+
The best time to visit Noida is during the winter months (October to March) when the weather is pleasant and ideal for outdoor activities.
  • IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
  • AQI: Air Quality Index
  • PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Disclaimer:This article was generated using automated tools to provide up-to-date weather information based on data from reliable sources, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While the content is updated regularly to reflect current conditions, weather forecasts are inherently subject to change. We recommend consulting official IMD updates or other trusted sources for critical decisions. The publisher assumes no responsibility for discrepancies, inaccuracies, or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts