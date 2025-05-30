Noida Weather: MostlyClear Conditions with Unhealthy Air Quality
Noida's weather is MostlyClear with temperatures between 27.45°C and 34.68°C. Air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The forecast includes PartlyCloudy conditions in the coming days.
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 05:57:13 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 18:56:23 IST
The weather in Noida is expected to be MostlyClear with temperatures ranging from 27.45 to 34.68 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the upcoming days indicates PartlyCloudy conditions with temperatures fluctuating. The air quality is currently Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups with a PM10 level of 112.89. The time of the report is 2025-05-30 19:00:00 IST.
Daily Forecast
|Date
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|2025-05-30
|34.68
|28.26
|PartlyCloudy
|2025-05-31
|37.31
|28.43
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-01
|37.2
|28.01
|MostlyClear
|2025-06-02
|35.21
|27.75
|PartlyCloudy
|2025-06-03
|34.41
|26.66
|PartlyCloudy
AQI
The current AQI in Noida is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Other cities
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|delhi
|32.35
|27.89
|34.57
|mumbai
|30.09
|28.13
|31.94
|kolkata
|28.81
|26.01
|33.33
|chennai
|29.12
|27.82
|33.23
|bengaluru
|22.52
|20.64
|25.72
|gurugram
|31.67
|27.47
|34.33
Frequently Asked Questions
When does winter typically start in Noida?+
Winter typically starts in Noida around late November or early December, with temperatures dropping significantly.
When does the monsoon season start in Noida?+
The monsoon season in Noida usually begins in late June or early July, bringing significant rainfall.
Which are the hottest months in Noida?+
The hottest months in Noida are usually May and June, with average temperatures often exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.
How is the air quality in Noida?+
The air quality in Noida varies throughout the year, but it's generally worse during the winter months due to increased pollution.
What is the best time to visit Noida?+
The best time to visit Noida is during the winter months (October to March) when the weather is pleasant and ideal for outdoor activities.
- IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
- AQI: Air Quality Index
- PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
