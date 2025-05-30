Srinagar Weather: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Forecast and Unhealthy Air Quality
The weather in Srinagar is MostlyCloudy with a temperature of 17.74 degrees Celsius. The forecast includes Rain and Drizzle, with air quality currently Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 13:51:11 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 19:35:59 IST
The weather in Srinagar is currently MostlyCloudy with a temperature of 17.74 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the coming days indicates a chance of Rain, Drizzle and MostlyClear conditions with minimum temperatures ranging from 10.74 to 15.49 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 18.68 and 27.9 degrees Celsius. Air quality is reported as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, with an AQI of 102, as of 2025-05-30 19:00:00 IST.
Daily Forecast
|Date
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Weather Condition
|2025-05-30
|21.93
|13.56
|Rain
|2025-05-31
|15.8
|11.95
|Rain
|2025-06-01
|18.68
|10.74
|Rain
|2025-06-02
|22.29
|11.24
|Drizzle
|2025-06-03
|19.25
|12.39
|Rain
AQI
The current AQI in Srinagar is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Other cities
|City
|Temperature (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|delhi
|32.35
|27.89
|34.57
|mumbai
|30.09
|28.13
|31.94
|kolkata
|28.81
|26.01
|33.33
|chennai
|29.12
|27.82
|33.23
|bengaluru
|22.52
|20.64
|25.72
|gurugram
|31.67
|27.47
|34.33
Frequently Asked Questions
When does winter typically start in Srinagar?+
Winter in Srinagar typically begins in late November and lasts until late February or early March, with the coldest temperatures occurring in January.
What are the main seasons in Srinagar?+
Srinagar experiences a moderate climate with four distinct seasons: spring (March to May), summer (June to August), autumn (September to November), and winter (December to February).
When is the best time to visit Srinagar?+
The best time to visit Srinagar is during the spring (April to May) and autumn (September to October) seasons when the weather is pleasant and the scenery is at its best.
What are the famous attractions in Srinagar?+
Srinagar is known for its Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens (Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh), and beautiful houseboats. The city is also a gateway to the Himalayas.
How is the air quality in Srinagar?+
The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Srinagar can vary. It's advisable to check the current AQI levels before planning outdoor activities, especially during the winter months when air quality tends to be poorer.
- IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
- AQI: Air Quality Index
- PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
