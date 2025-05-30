Srinagar Weather: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Forecast and Unhealthy Air Quality

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Srinagar? + Winter in Srinagar typically begins in late November and lasts until late February or early March, with the coldest temperatures occurring in January.

What are the main seasons in Srinagar? + Srinagar experiences a moderate climate with four distinct seasons: spring (March to May), summer (June to August), autumn (September to November), and winter (December to February).

When is the best time to visit Srinagar? + The best time to visit Srinagar is during the spring (April to May) and autumn (September to October) seasons when the weather is pleasant and the scenery is at its best.

What are the famous attractions in Srinagar? + Srinagar is known for its Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens (Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh), and beautiful houseboats. The city is also a gateway to the Himalayas.