Srinagar Weather: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Forecast and Unhealthy Air Quality

Srinagar Weather: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Forecast and Unhealthy Air Quality

The weather in Srinagar is MostlyCloudy with a temperature of 17.74 degrees Celsius. The forecast includes Rain and Drizzle, with air quality currently Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Updated At : 07:28 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Sunrise: 2025-05-30 13:51:11 IST
Sunset: 2025-05-30 19:35:59 IST
The weather in Srinagar is currently MostlyCloudy with a temperature of 17.74 degrees Celsius. The forecast for the coming days indicates a chance of Rain, Drizzle and MostlyClear conditions with minimum temperatures ranging from 10.74 to 15.49 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 18.68 and 27.9 degrees Celsius. Air quality is reported as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, with an AQI of 102, as of 2025-05-30 19:00:00 IST.

Daily Forecast

DateMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Weather Condition
2025-05-3021.9313.56Rain
2025-05-3115.811.95Rain
2025-06-0118.6810.74Rain
2025-06-0222.2911.24Drizzle
2025-06-0319.2512.39Rain

AQI

The current AQI in Srinagar is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Other cities

CityTemperature (°C)Min Temp (°C)Max Temp (°C)
delhi32.3527.8934.57
mumbai30.0928.1331.94
kolkata28.8126.0133.33
chennai29.1227.8233.23
bengaluru22.5220.6425.72
gurugram31.6727.4734.33

Frequently Asked Questions

When does winter typically start in Srinagar?+
Winter in Srinagar typically begins in late November and lasts until late February or early March, with the coldest temperatures occurring in January.
What are the main seasons in Srinagar?+
Srinagar experiences a moderate climate with four distinct seasons: spring (March to May), summer (June to August), autumn (September to November), and winter (December to February).
When is the best time to visit Srinagar?+
The best time to visit Srinagar is during the spring (April to May) and autumn (September to October) seasons when the weather is pleasant and the scenery is at its best.
What are the famous attractions in Srinagar?+
Srinagar is known for its Dal Lake, Mughal Gardens (Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh), and beautiful houseboats. The city is also a gateway to the Himalayas.
How is the air quality in Srinagar?+
The AQI (Air Quality Index) in Srinagar can vary. It's advisable to check the current AQI levels before planning outdoor activities, especially during the winter months when air quality tends to be poorer.
  • IMD: Indian Meteorological Department
  • AQI: Air Quality Index
  • PM2.5: Particulate Matter (2.5 micrometers)
Disclaimer:This article was generated using automated tools to provide up-to-date weather information based on data from reliable sources, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). While the content is updated regularly to reflect current conditions, weather forecasts are inherently subject to change. We recommend consulting official IMD updates or other trusted sources for critical decisions. The publisher assumes no responsibility for discrepancies, inaccuracies, or actions taken based on the information presented in this article.
