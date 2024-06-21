England opts to field against South Africa in T20 World Cup Super Eight match

PTI

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 21

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match here on Friday.

Defending champions England are perched at the top of the points table in Group 2 following an eight-wicket thrashing of co-hosts West Indies in their last outing.

South Africa are placed second after they beat USA by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

England retained their playing XI for this contest, whereas South Africa replaced Tabraiz Shamsi with Ottneil Baartman.

Teams:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

