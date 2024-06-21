England opts to field against South Africa in T20 World Cup Super Eight match

Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 21
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against South Africa in their T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match here on Friday.
Defending champions England are perched at the top of the points table in Group 2 following an eight-wicket thrashing of co-hosts West Indies in their last outing.
South Africa are placed second after they beat USA by 18 runs in a high-scoring thriller.
England retained their playing XI for this contest, whereas South Africa replaced Tabraiz Shamsi with Ottneil Baartman.
Teams:
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order
The AAP national convenor, who was arrested on March 21 by t...
NEET-UG row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; issues notices to NTA, Centre, others on plea to cancel May 5 exam
The matter will be taken up for hearing on July 8
India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar
In an unusual move, the Canadian parliament observed ‘one-mi...
In India and across globe, people perform ‘asanas’ to mark Yoga Day; PM Modi leads celebrations in country from Kashmir
The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global g...
Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern
The activists were not allowed to board planes in Vancouver ...