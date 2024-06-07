Meet US cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar who once failed to make it to Indian cricket team now stuns Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh, June 7
Cricket world witnessed one of the most astonishing upsets in the World Cup history as the US stunned Pakistan in a Group A clash on Thursday.
The hero of the night?
Mumbai-born Saurabh Netravalkar, whose extraordinary performance in the Super Over sealed the victory for the US.
Tasked with defending 18 runs in the Super Over after scores were tied in the 40-over game, Netravalkar delivered under immense pressure, conceding only 13 runs and steering the US to a famous win.
Who is Saurabh Netravalkar?
Born on October 16, 1991, Netravalkar played for the Indian U19 team in the 2010 World Cup, alongside senior India stars KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Harshal Patel. Despite his early promise, intense competition in India made it difficult for him to progress.
Netravalkar moved to the United States in 2015, balancing his cricket aspirations with an impressive academic and professional career. He holds an MS in Computer Science from Cornell University and works as a Senior Software Engineer at Oracle. Yet, his passion for cricket never waned.
His journey from playing a Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai to the T20 World Cup 2024 for the US is an example of his sportsmanship.
He is Saurabh Netravalkar, who led the USA to victory against Pakistan in a super over #PakvsUSA pic.twitter.com/vKq6YkopPE— Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) June 6, 2024
Netravalkar is also known for his musical talent, particularly his skills with the ukulele.
