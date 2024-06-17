12 booked for assaulting Chutala village residents

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 16

A free for all prevailed in Chutala village on the night of June 14 when a group of 12 persons attacked a house after switching off the village lights. The assailants smashed articles in the house and allegedly molested and disrobed a 40-year-old woman.

The Sadar police on the complaint of victim Rajbir Kaur, booked Heera Singh, his son Jobanpreet Singh, Vishal Singh Shali, Simranjit Singh, Harmit Singh, Harmit Singh Pita, Baljit Singh and Simmi, residents of Chutala, Mehakdeep Singh Mehak and Jashanpreet Singh, residents of Taragarh Talawan village, and Sukhwinder Singh Kash and Salwinder Singh Sanju of Dinewal village, in this connection. The police said Vishal , Harmit, Mehakdeep , Salwinder and Jashanpreet were arrested.

ASI Ashwani Kumar, investigating officer, said the suspects switched off lights of the village and then attacked the family. The suspects tore garments of Rajbir Kaur who intervened to stop them from damaging articles in the house.

The police said the group was booked under Sections 452, 354-B, 323, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC on Saturday. The police said there was a minor clash between children of the village a few day ago which turned ugly.

