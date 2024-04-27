14 women drivers adopt pink e-autos

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 26

As many as 927 e-autos and 14 pink autos have been adopted by diesel auto drivers under the Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaw in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) project of Smart City till date.

Under the RAAHI project, pink autos for women drivers were started on March 14 by handing over the keys of pink e-autos to five women drivers this year. Now the number has been increased to 14 within one month. The government has been offering a 90 per cent subsidy to encourage women drivers to adopt pink autos. The government will give Rs 2.97 lakh to women drivers, who buy a pink auto worth about Rs 3.30 lakh and only Rs 33,000 will have to be paid in instalments by them.

Smart City officials stated that this 90 per cent subsidy will be given to women only on the first 200 pink autos. This project of Amritsar Smart City will end on June 30. MC Commissioner Harpreet Singh urged the women drivers to take advantage of this offer.

“The pink e-auto concept will provide employment to needy and poor women. Best opportunity for women, who want to earn their livelihood and run their family. It will not only empower women, it will help make the city clean and green with pollution-free driving,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.