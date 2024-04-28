2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Amritsar, April 27
Wheat arrival in the district during the ongoing harvesting season has reached 2.56 lakh metric tonnes (MT) with the arrival of 32,576 MT crop here on Saturday. Mandi officials stated that on Saturday, Chogawan block reported a maximum arrival of 10,395 MT while Majitha block reported a minimum of 955 MT.
The officials reported a procurement of 29,865 MT today out of which 24,443 MT was procured by government agencies while remaining was purchased by private traders. The government agencies have procured a total of 2,19,564 MT wheat in the season while the share of private traders is 24,912 MT. Of the total wheat arrival so far, nearly 95 per cent has already been procured.
Pungrain, a state government agency, has procured a maximum of 61,716 Mt followed by Markfed 61,603 MT, Punsup 47,125 MT and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 37,882 MT. Central government agency Food Corporation of India (FCI) has made the minimum procurement of 11,238 MT.
Agriculture Department officials stated that mild showers on Saturday morning and cloudy weather slowed the pace of harvesting as it is not conducive for harvesting the grain as it acquires moisture. The wheat harvesting season is expected to be over in 10 days as it has reached its peak in the last few days. The officials stated that the grain markets here had received over 50,000 MT on each day during the last two days.
