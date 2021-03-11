2 held for raising anti-India slogans

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Kotwali police have arrested two persons for allegedly raising slogans in favour of ‘Referendum 2020’ and against India during Operation Bluestar anniversary inside the Golden Temple anniversary on Monday. They have been identified as Manjit Singh, alias Baba, of Jhaur village in Gurdaspur and Saudagar Singh of Virk village in Ludhiana. They were booked under Section 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against government of India), 121 A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable under Section 121) of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-Inspector Paramjit Singh, in charge, Galliara police chowki, said during patrolling, when they were present outside the Akal Takht secretariat gate, they made a video, which went viral on social media. The duo was seen giving a speech and raising slogans in favour of the referendum etc. and provoking people against the country. The video was shot near the Nishan Sahib located near Akal Takht. TNS

Govt buses to remain off road

Amritsar: The government buses will stay off roads in protest against the state government for three days starting Wednesday, said Punjab Roadways, PunBus and PRTC Contract Workers’ Union here. After a meeting of the employees’ leaders at the roadways workshop here, union leader Jodh Singh said they had given a notice to the government around a month ago, but it failed to accept any of their demands. Jodh Singh said the protest would begin at 12 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Their demands include regularisation of contractual workers, equal pay for equal work and reinstatement of the sacked employees.