2 nabbed with 440-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 4

The police arrested two drug peddlers with 440 grams of heroin here on Thursday.

Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigations), told mediapersons here on Friday that a police party, led by Inspector Prabhjit Singh, in-charge of the local CIA, arrested Sukhwinder Singh Sukh, a resident of Ghariala, with 320 grams of heroin, while the Khemkaran police, led by ASI Sahib Singh, arrested Sanni, a resident of Gunmtala, Amritsar, with 120 grams of heroin.

A case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the suspects.