6 hurt in Tarn Taran accident

Tarn Taran, November 24
Six persons, including four women, were injured in a road accident that occurred on the Tarn Taran-Amritsar road near Doburji village when three vehicles, including a bus, collided head-on.
The injured were identified as Khushdeep Kaur (21) and Pawandeep Kaur (22), residents of Noordi village, Gurtaj Singh, a resident of Khabbe Dogran, Mehar Singh of Bhure Gill, Roopa and Gurmat Kaur, both residents of Khaparkheri village.
Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO, Tarn Taran (city) police station, along with a team of cops reached the spot and conducted a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to the local Civil Hospital. Medical Officer Preet Kanwal said the injured, Khushdeep Kaur and Pawandeep Kaur, were discharged after first aid and the rest were referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.
The SHO said the bus of a private company, Guru Kirpa Pvt Ltd, was coming from the Amritsar side when the bus driver tried to overtake a vehicle but it collided with a four-wheeler (Chhota Hathi) head-on. An Activa scooter too was involved in the accident. The SHO said a case had been registered against the bus driver who fled the spot. The four- wheeler was badly damaged in the accident.
