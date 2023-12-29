76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 28

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police have confiscated over 76 kg of heroin during the year 2023 and arrested 99 persons in this connection.

Besides the contraband, the STF also seized 5 kg of opium, 2,15,220 of narcotic pills and

Rs 23 lakh drug money from the arrested traffickers. The STF also seized 14 weapons that include seven pistols, two country-made weapons, a revolver, two rifles and two drones used for the cross-border smuggling.

One of the major recoveries was made in August this year when the STF confiscated 41 kg of heroin following the arrest of three cross- border smugglers from the Ramdass area. Interestingly, the drug was concealed under the brick floor of a cattle shed. The contraband was trafficked through the Ravi river.

Vishaljit Singh, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), STF, Amritsar, said this was one of the major drug consignments seized by the Punjab Police during the year. An investigation had helped the police bust the cross-border drug cartel.

In another major incident, four cops of the STF were injured in October this year when three peddlers tried to run over a police naka near Khurmania village in Gharinda. The three peddlers were arrested and 4 kg of heroin was recovered from them. The peddlers had links with certain foreign-based heroin smugglers, besides Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Faizal.

With the arrest of two persons, the STF made another significant seizure of 5 kg of heroin in October this year. The racket was being run by a drug peddler lodged in jail.

AIG Vishaljit said, the STF had busted many cross-border drug cartels this year.

