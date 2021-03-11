Gurdaspur Diary

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Ashok Chitrakar owns famous Ashokas Kalagram Art Gallery near Pathankot city

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

For him, creativity is a drug. He cannot live without it. His name has an eponymous ring around it. And he also has a pseudonym. He is Ashok Chitrakar who owns the famous Ashokas Kalagram Art Gallery, just 2 km away from the hustle and bustle of Pathankot city. An alumnus of the local St Joseph Convent School, he fell in love with the nuances of art at a young, impressionable age. He knew art has a voice and he should let it speak. Reason enough why he did a Diploma in Fresco Art from the prestigious Rajasthan Banasthali Vidyapith. People do not very often undertake courses in fresco art. It is considered to be a difficult art to master. Actually, not many may know the intricacies of fresco painting. It is a technique of painting executed upon freshly laid (wet) lime plaster. Water is used as the vehicle for dry powder pigment to merge with plaster. With the setting of plaster, the painting becomes an integral part of the wall. Ashok is adept in both water and oil painting. He says if he creates from the heart, be it oil or water, nearly everything works. If he creates from his head, almost nothing works. The man, like all artists, indeed has a poetic bent of mind. “Creativity comes from a conflict of ideas. You just cannot store creativity. The more you use it, the more you will have,” he says. When asked to compare both forms of paintings, Chitrakar sums it up beautifully: “If mundane Gurdaspur is a water colour, scenic Pathankot is an oil painting.” Now, that is indeed like a poet! Ashok has displayed his work twice in exhibitions organised at the prestigious Lalit Kala Academy, Delhi. He has also taken his work to the All-India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, New Delhi, where innumerable accolades came his way. “I never paint dreams or nightmares. I paint reality. The motivation comes from within. If you do not like the road you are walking, start paving another one. My heart and soul lie in my art. I enjoy my work. As soon as something stops being fun, I think it will be time for me to move on. Actually, life is too short to be unhappy. Waking up stressed and miserable is not a good way to live. As for now, I am enjoying what I am doing. When the time comes for me to stop, I will stop. I will cross the bridge when I come to it,” he says. Well, that’s the Chitrakar in Ashok for you!

A few paintings by Ashok Chitrakar
The school bus that caught fire in Gurdaspur.

Stubble blaze that devoured a school bus

The other day Batalvis were shocked when the reports of seven children with burn injuries started doing the rounds. They were students of a private school located near Bijliwal village on the Batala-Dera Baba Nanak road. The school bus they were travelling in while coming back home from school suddenly entered a smoke-filled area. The smoke was emanating from a nearby wheat stubble blaze. Driver, Jagpreet Singh, lost control of the vehicle, following which it turned turtle. Diesel started leaking from the overturned bus. Within no time, the bus was up in flames. It was then that Jagpreet rose to the occasion. One by one he managed to pull out all 32 children from the burning debris. Seven of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a local paediatric hospital. Five went home that evening while two — Gurpartap Singh (8) and Sehajpreet Kaur (5) — suffered serious wounds and were shifted to the Marwaha Multi-Specialty Hospital. Here they were treated for burns by Dr Anil Marwaha. The doctor made it clear to the family that things may get complicated if infection sets in. Hence parents did not allow many visitors, including media men to go near the kids. Both children are now out of danger and will return home next week. Till then, they will remain in the trained hands. While still on stubble burning, the authorities are turning a Nelson’s eye towards such incidents. Putting stubble to fire has been banned by the government. How effective this ban is can be gauged when one takes a drive on the Gurdaspur-Batala road. Seventy per cent of the fields have been put on fire. The DC and SSPs of Batala and Gurdaspur regularly take this road. What stops them from taking action against the erring farmers? Senior officers often drive on the Gurdaspur-Pathankot highway. Again, no action is forthcoming. Or is it that they come under political pressure whenever they think of some action to be taken?

(Compiled by Ravi Dhaliwal)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police

2
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

3
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

4
Punjab

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

5
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

6
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

7
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

8
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

9
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

10
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist
Sports

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist

Top News

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out at building in Indore

7 killed as fire breaks out at Indore building

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

Industrial waste dumped at green belt near Vallah bypass up in flames

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

Lt Gen Vijay Nair is new Chief of Staff, Western Command

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district