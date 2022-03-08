A youth icon

Navjot Kaur (32), a resident of Bagrian village in Tarn Taran district, is an icon for the women folk. She was the first woman wrestler of the country to won the gold medal in wrestling in the Asian Championship held in Kyrgyzstan in 2018. A 13th girl child born in her family, Navjot had faced the gender bias ever since she was born, but her father Sukhchain Singh, a farmer, has always been proud of her daughter.
As a sports lover, he encouraged Navjot to take up wrestling as a career. She said, initially, she was not serious about the sport, but things changed after she won a bronze medal in the district-level competition. Now, she has countless medals, national and international, to her name. She said her dream is to win a gold medal in 2024 Olympics and she was working hard to qualify for the event.
After winning the gold medal in 2018, the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh made an announcement to appoint her as the DSP, but she was still awaiting her appointment.
She was also nominated as the election icon by the district administration during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
