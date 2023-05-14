Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

Air India has opened bookings for its non-stop daily Amritsar-Mumbai flight service beginning on May 20. This flight service will operate between the holy city and the financial capital of the country on an Airbus A320/321 (140 to 180-seater) aircraft. It will provide seamless onward two-way connectivity from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to various cities in southern and central India including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore, Coimbatore, and Goa.

The flight will operate after midnight allowing passengers to arrive in Mumbai and other destinations in the early morning hours.

Due to recent financial troubles with Go First airlines and their subsequent temporary ceasing of operations in India, there is a significant demand and capacity deficiency on the Amritsar-Mumbai route.

Yogesh Kamra, convenor, Fly Amritsar Initiative, an NGO, lauded the decision taken by Air India’s management keeping in view the present situation. He said, “Air India’s decision to restart flight service between Amritsar and Mumbai has given relief to passengers who suffered after suspension of operations by Go First on this route. Before the cessation of services, Go First operated two flights per day on this route and a one daily flight is operated by Indigo. On this high-demand route, Air India will provide travellers a dependable and efficient flight service and an excellent connectivity from the holy city to other key cities in the country’s southern and central regions.”

Manmohan Singh Brar of the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) said, “We are confident that this new Air India flight service will be a success and benefit passengers travelling between Amritsar and Mumbai and beyond. Air India being a full-service carrier provides options to opt economy and business class seats along with free baggage allowance, on-board meals and seat selection in fares to all passengers. The Air India service will benefit tourists, business men who travel on this route.”