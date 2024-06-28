Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 28

Amritsar Police have arrested three drug peddlers and confiscated over 9 kg heroin from their possession in two separate instances.

In the first case, Chheharta Police has apprehended two drug smugglers from Shiva Enclave area in Rajasansi in rural Amritsar while in the second case, Ranjit Avenue Police has arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 1 kg heroin.

Separate FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, have been registered and investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

