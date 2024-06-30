Amritsar: Seminar on fire prevention, safety

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Taking initiative towards spreading awareness amongst its staff, a seminar on fire prevention and safety was organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan on Saturday. Fire Officer Varinder Singh of District Fire and Emergency Services, along with a teams of four experts demonstrated a fire prevention plan to the staff and taught them how to acquit oneself during fire emergencies. All important measures and precautions that one should take during fires were shared with the staff. A practical demonstration was also conducted on the campus. The session was all about understanding the basic nature of fire and the various causes of its breakout and how one can protect oneself under such circumstances.

113 participate in employment camp

All possible efforts were being made to provide employment to youth and to make them self-employed under the Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Yojna, said District Employment Officer Naresh Kumar on Saturday at a registration camp at Government Industrial Training Institute, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar. A total of 113 students participated in the camp, which was held to inform students about government/private jobs. Naresh said that a placement camp was conducted at the employment office every month, which the youth should take the maximum advantage of. Deputy CEO Tirthpal Singh said that for any information related to self-employment, youths could visit their office on any working day.

Meritorious students honoured

Aakash Institute and Sidana Institutes came together to honour outstanding students for their academic achievement at Sidana Campus, Amritsar, on Saturday. The programme began with a welcome by Managing Director of Sidana Institutes Jeewan Jyoti Sidana followed by an open seminar and career guidance session. Students from various schools who had achieved over 90 per cent marks in the CBSE, ICSE, and PSEB board examinations were felicitated by Aakash Amritsar and the Sidana Institutes. Assistant Director of Aakash Amritsar Branch Vipul Aggarwal shared valuable insights to inspire the students to overcome any challenges they may face. The highlight of the event was the special felicitation of Rijul Sood of Sidana School who secured All India Rank of 901 and 705/720 marks in the NEET examination. The chief guest, Surendra Kumar, (AC, 160 Battalion) BSF, honoured the meritorious students, emphasising the importance of education in shaping the future of the nation.

Capacity Building Programme held

A two-day capacity building programme for teachers was held on June 28 and 29 at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar. The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Neelam Kamra training coordinator and regional officer Punjab zone–A. The workshop was conducted for various subjects, including English, Hindi, music/dance drama, fine arts, accountancy, physical education & yoga, business studies, etc. While addressing the teachers Kamra said these capacity building programmes were designed to bring out the best in every teacher. The workshops provide valuable insights to the teachers that could be infused in every day teaching. She also said that previously learning was synonymous with curriculum, however, there had been a paradigm shift in the teaching pedagogy and learning strategies between the millennial generation and post-millennials. A total of 303 teachers from DAV institutions participated in the workshop.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chief Khalsa Diwan #Sikhs