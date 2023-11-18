Amritsar traditionally a BJP seat, says Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 17

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which came to power promising good governance has failed in providing the state with even the fundamental safety of life as law and order has collapsed, stated Sunil Jakhar, state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here today. Jakhar held a meeting with party workers and motivated them to gear up for parliamentary and the upcoming MC elections. He said that the AAP-led government in Punjab is worried over its poor performance and delaying the MC elections.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders and workers at the BJP office, Jakhar said that the state is going through a difficult time as the only people safe today are gangsters sitting in jails plotting murders, kidnappings and even addressing the media. “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has only one obsession that is publicity. He is even circumventing the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme of the Centre just to paste his photo on atta (flour) packets. The poor can go hungry but the Chief Minister’s hunger for publicity is insatiable,” said Jakhar.

Claiming that Amritsar is traditionally a BJP seat, he urged party men to work with zeal to usher in the “real change” which Punjab needs.

“We might be small in numbers but zest, valour and hard work is the hallmark of Punjabis. Our contribution in guarding the borders, our role in making the nation sufficient in food grains and immense sacrifices in the freedom movement cannot be overlooked, let’s work towards ushering in the change which Punjab needs,” said Jakhar.

District president of the party Harvinder Singh Sandhu, former state president Shwait Malik, state general secretary Rakesh Rathore and state OBC cell president Bonny Ajnala were present.

