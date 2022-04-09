Arun Pal Singh is new Amritsar City Police Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

The Punjab Government on Friday transferred Amritsar City Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill and Amritsar Rural SSP Deepak Hilori. Arun Pal Singh, currently deputed as IG, Jalandhar, has been appointed Amritsar City Police Commissioner while the government was yet to name new Amritsar rural SSP.

Dr Gill was yet to given new posting while Deepak Hilori would now be SSP Ludhiana Rural. Arun Pal Singh is 1997-batch IPS officer. He was part of the special investigating team formed by Punjab Government to probe into sacrilege instances. The team also included former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. He was also awarded with police medal in 2014.