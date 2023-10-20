ASIAN GAMES: Hockey star gets rousing welcome at alma mater

Amritsar, October 19
Young Indian hockey player, Olympian and now Asian Games gold medallist, Shamsher Singh went back to his school at Attari and interacted with students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Attari, and encouraged them to take up sports.
The school run under Chief Khalsa Diwan, received the Olympian with warm smiles and applause. Headmistress of the school, Gurpreet Kaur Rohewal, said that Shamsher was an inspiration to the young lads of the border village, who need positive role models.
She said Shamsher Singh had received his primary education from Sri Guru Harikrishna Public School and later studied at GSSSS, Attari. Shamsher Singh, who won bronze medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold medal in the Asian Games, urged students to take up whatever sports they are interested in as it builds up discipline, focus and confidence.
Chief Khalsa Diwan’’s honorary secretary Ajit Singh Basra and additional secretary Jaspal Singh Dhillon, who are member in-charge of the school, offered their best wishes to Shamsher Singh. Shamsher Singh’’s mother Harpreet Kaur and father Hardev Singh, apart from the school staff were also present.
