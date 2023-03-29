Bishan Singh Samundri award for Prof Chahal

Amritsar, March 28

Prof SS Chahal, agricultural scientist and former vice-chancellor of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur, Rajasthan and Khalsa University, Punjab, has been awarded the Sardar Bishan Singh Samundri Memorial Lectureship Award for 2023. The award was instituted by the GNDU in memory of its founder VC and a noted expert on agriculture.

An MoU to this effect was signed between Guru Nanak Dev University and Sardar Jaswant Singh Rai Memorial Education Trust, Jalandhar. The department of botanical and environmental sciences, GNDU, today organised an event to introduce the award and its purpose.

The department also held a special lecture by Prof Chahal on the need for agriculture research and challenges in the Indian context.

“It is a fact that Punjab suffered 20-30% loss in wheat yield in 2022 due to terminal heat and a similar situation is feared in 2023.” he said in his speech. — TNS

The noted agriculturist also stressed that the Indian presidency of G20 countries in 2023 was an opportunity to upscale international cooperation and explore possibilities, through its Working Group on Agriculture, to expand cooperation in agriculture marketing information system, food prices volatility and other challenges to improve compliance with food and agriculture commitments.