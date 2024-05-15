BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari calls on Dera Beas head

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 14

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundari interacted with Dera Radha Soami satsang head Gurinder Singh Dhillon during his visit to Beas near here on Tuesday.

Sandhu discussed religious and social concerns with the dera chief for about an hour and both the leaders recalled the days spent in the past. He said the wheel of development will move forward only on the strength of Punjabi brotherhood.

Dera head Gurinder Singh Dhillon expressed his concern about the migration of youth to foreign countries and the prevalence of drugs. He said that Punjab and the youth of Punjab were ahead in every field, the only need was to give them constructive guidance. These youth should take guidance from their glorious history and strive to serve society by following the spiritual path. He said that Dera Beas always strove for good results in spiritual as well as social arenas.

Sandhu said he felt inner bliss in the company of Dera head and showed keen interest in getting information about the religious, educational and social activities going on and appreciated the service being done by Dera Beas. The management of the camp is handled entirely by volunteers and the organisation does not engage in any fund-raising activities.

