Block-level tournaments under 'Kheda Vatan Punjab Dean' begin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

Block-level tournaments were conducted in different age groups of 21-40, 41-50 and above 50 years under “Kheda Vatan Punjab Dean” in different villages of the border district on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said the objective of these games was to connect each resident of Punjab with sports. In the Majitha, block games were held for under-17 youth.

Giving information about block-level tournaments, district sports officer Jasmeet Kaur said six games, namely kabaddi national and circle style, kho-kho, tug of war, football, volleyball and athletics, were being conducted in these tournaments.

Akasdeep Singh of Bandala village stood first, Samsher Singh second and Gursimran Singh third in boys age group 21 to 40 years in 200-m run. In above 50 category, Karambir Singh of Nangar Guru village got the first position in running. In the 21 to 40 age group, Tarsem Singh of Bandala got the first place and Navdeep Singh of Dharar village came second.

In 41-50 years old shot put, Gurpreet Singh of Elementary School, Jandiala, came first and Rajbir Singh of Bandala village got the second position.

In Tarsikka block, a team of the Dasmesh Nagar Gram Panchayat stood first in tug of war (men) age group 21 to 40 and 41-50. A team of United Sports Club stood first in volleyball for over 50 years group. In volleyball for age group 21 to 40 years, a team of Tarsikka village stood first and a team of Sarja village stood second.