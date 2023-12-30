Campus notes: Vijay Diwas celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women celebrated Vijay Diwas to honour the victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war and to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for their country. NCC cadets of the college from 1 Punjab Girls Battalion, paid homage to the war heroes by making posters and delivering lectures. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said that Vijay Diwas holds great significance for every Indian. Associate NCC Officer (ANO) Lt Amandeep Kaur and JCO (Training) Subedar Ashok Singh were also present on the occasion.

Namaste Bharat

Vipanpreet Kaur, a first year BCA student at DAV College, Amritsar (Hathi Gate), was the guest of honour and speaker at the Namaste Bharat event in Ludhiana. She was presented awards and certificates by Rotary India Literacy Mission, Gyantulya Foundation and Vidyarthi Kalyan Parishad, Rajpura. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta and the college faculty felicitated her.

Sahibzadas remembered

Bhupinder Kaur, president of the Women’s Wing Adhyayan Foundation, said that during the ongoing martyrdom week of Sahibzadas, her organisation conducted various programmes together with the NCC wing of the School of Eminence, Chheharta. She said a programme was also organised at Government Elementary School, Bharariwal. After the awareness programme, a milk langar was organised and stationery distributed to the students. Similarly, a martyrdom ceremony was organised at Government High School, Saidpur, Patti, Tarn Taran district. Major Paramjit Singh, who passed out from the NDA in 1956 participated as the chief guest in the function held at School of Eminence, Chheharta. Poster-making, song and speech competitions were held, the theme of which was Sahibzada’s martyrdom. All participating students were honoured with medals.

Mathematics Day celebrated

Jalandhar: The S Ramanujan Society of Mathematics, PCM SD College for Women, celebrated National Mathematics Day to pay homage to S Ramanujan, the greatest mathematicians of all times, on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The department organised model making competition. Students made models on topics like trigonometry, functions, conic section, plane, probability, etc. Principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the students for their participation. She appreciated the efforts of the department for organising the activity.

Sitar player felicitated

Atima Sharma Dwivedi, principal of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, felicitated Rupali for securing the second position in the sitar playing competition during the Shri Harvallabh Sangeet Sammelan. Rupali, a student of MA Music (Instrumental) semester one, achieved this position in the senior category, bringing pride to the institution.

