Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Amritsar, June 5

After conclusion of polling, all candidates of major political parties paid obeisance at religious shrines today. Congress’ Gurjeet Singh Aujla paid obeisance at Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal today morning. He paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Tuesday night after the declaration of the election results.

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal pays obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Vishal Kumar

Aujla created a history by winning the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat for the third time. Ever since the news of his victory came, people stood in long queues to meet him at his office.

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple today, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominee for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, said though the party did not win the election, it made a good progress as far as the vote share was concerned. He said the AAP improved its vote share in the Amritsar constituency from 1.25 per cent in 2019 to 23 per cent during this General Elections. He congratulated Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla for his victory. Dhaliwal said he would work to resolve issues of the people, including that of water supply, cleaning of sewers, garbage lifting and other civic issues. He said the elections for the civic bodies and panchayats would be held by the state government.

SAD’s Anil Joshi visited Durgiana Mandir today. He thanked residents of the district for voting in his party’s favour. Joshi said he would continue to work for the people and his party.

