Congress appoints heads of local units

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 19

At its district level meeting organised here on Thursday, the Congress urged its party workers to regularly be in touch with the people and do their best to redress public grievances. The party leaders also deputed presidents for the Mandals (divisions) across the district to convey party policies and programmes to the people. Former MLA and district party president Harminder Singh Gill said with Rahul Gandhi gaining recognition from all sections of society as leader of the party, the people of Punjab too were feeling closer to party policies. Gill asserted that the party has nominated presidents for the Mandals (divisions) who are to deliver the party’s message to booth level workers.

Gill flayed the AAP government in Punjab for not giving any compensation to the flood affected farmers who faced heavy losses in the recent floods. Jagtar Singh Burj, Amarjit Singh Usman, Gurpinder Singh, Barkat Singh Vohra and Navreet Singh Jallewal were among those who spoke on the occasion.

