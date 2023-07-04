 Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar
Knotty Affair

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

A maze of cables and wires of various pvt telecom companies at Khandwala Bazaar in Amritsar on Monday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

Dangling electricity wires entwined with broadband and cable wires are an eyesore in localities like Dashmesh Avenue, Shamsher Nagar and Polytechnic College Road. All these localities fall in Ward number 84, earlier known as ward one.

Important educational institutions like IIM, Guru Nanak Dev University, Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology are situated in close proximity to these localities. Most of the transformers are facing overloading which further lead to sparking and then they catch fire during peak evening or night hours in summers.

Tarsem Lal Saini, president of Shourie Nagar Welfare Association, said even posh colonies like Dashmesh Avenue and Shori Nagar, too, have a web of wires on almost every electric pole. He said residents of these localities had complained about the problem several times to the authorities in the past, but these efforts did not elicit any positive result.

Kiranpreet Singh, on behalf of former councillor of the area Nagwant Kaur, said all wires must be placed inside a ducting cable to implement the model of one line. Ideally, it should be placed underground. He suggested that the work could be handed over to the Amritsar Smart City project. He averred that during the SAD-BJP coalition government, the project was mooted but it did not materialise.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

The super-rich have taken it all away from others

2
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

3
Comment

There can be no place for bigamy in Uniform Civil Code

4
Comment

PM Modi’s France visit critical for Indian Navy

5
World

Canada's first turbaned police officer Baltej Singh Dhillon appointed Chair of WorkSafeBC Board of Directors

6
Himachal

Tug of war over Chandigarh intensifies between Himachal, Punjab

7
Punjab

Will file defamation case against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

8
Comment

Let Goa be, for everyone’s sake

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Manipur needs a political solution

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar denies blessing Ajit revolt, sacks Praful Patel, Tatkare; displays show of strength post-split

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control

Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Modi to host virtual SCO summit today

Iran to be accepted as ninth member

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

Ties will be hit: EAM on Khalistan posters targeting envoys in Canada

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia

‘Charges serious’: HC denies bail to Sisodia


Cities

View All

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

PCCTU slams govt as salary of college teachers not released

Farmers protest proposal to rename health facilities

Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Eating joint owner shot at, hospitalised

Two-week summer camps begin in district govt schools

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Two gangsters arrested after encounter in Talwandi Sabo

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers

Big respite for two-wheeler buyers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC fresh effort to curb polythene menace at Apni Mandis

85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Stray Canine Menace: Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28, Chandigarh

12 hospitalised after gas leak near Lalru

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Citing irregularities, L-G sacks 400 experts engaged by govt

Jaishankar meets ‘Shaheed’ Tikalal Taploo’s kin

RRTS Project: SC questions Delhi Govt’s spending on ads

4 youth stop car to cut cake on road in Noida, arrested

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

Two women killed as truck rams into auto

State of Parks: Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar park in Jalandhar a victim of official apathy, neglect

Land, houses on sale: Kapurthala village bears brunt of foreign dreams

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for making Kali Bein pollution-free by November 27

15 caught stealing power, fined Rs 9 lakh

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

Industrial investment dips to five-year low in Ludhiana district

MC soft-pedalling on illegal constructions in Ludhiana: Audit

Ludhiana civic body yet to contain dog bite incidents in city areas

Monsoon season: Ludhiana MC sets up 24x7 flood control room

Three armed miscreants target morning walker, loot money after assault

Bishan Nagar tubewell yet to be made operational

Bishan Nagar tubewell in Patiala yet to be made operational

3 youths arrested with stolen two-wheelers in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib residents sensitised to dengue