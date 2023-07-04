Dangling wires mar beauty of Dashmesh Ave, Shamsher Nagar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 3

Dangling electricity wires entwined with broadband and cable wires are an eyesore in localities like Dashmesh Avenue, Shamsher Nagar and Polytechnic College Road. All these localities fall in Ward number 84, earlier known as ward one.

Important educational institutions like IIM, Guru Nanak Dev University, Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology are situated in close proximity to these localities. Most of the transformers are facing overloading which further lead to sparking and then they catch fire during peak evening or night hours in summers.

Tarsem Lal Saini, president of Shourie Nagar Welfare Association, said even posh colonies like Dashmesh Avenue and Shori Nagar, too, have a web of wires on almost every electric pole. He said residents of these localities had complained about the problem several times to the authorities in the past, but these efforts did not elicit any positive result.

Kiranpreet Singh, on behalf of former councillor of the area Nagwant Kaur, said all wires must be placed inside a ducting cable to implement the model of one line. Ideally, it should be placed underground. He suggested that the work could be handed over to the Amritsar Smart City project. He averred that during the SAD-BJP coalition government, the project was mooted but it did not materialise.