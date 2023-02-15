DAV college students visit GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV College, Amritsar, organised a one-day visit to Golden Jubilee Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (GJCEI), Guru Nanak Dev University, for students of BSc (Medical) Semester VI. Principal Amardeep Gupta said the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of the college was founded with a view of encouraging students pursuing degrees to feel a desire for company development. PK Pati, coordinator, GJCEI, informed the students about the importance of out of box thinking and innovation. He said the centre was instrumental in enhancing the talents of the students as it helped them in bringing their innovative ideas to reality by providing mentorship and industrial collaborations. Amandeep Singh from Department of Agriculture, GNDU, introduced students to various innovative instruments such as 3D printer, 3D scanner, smart farming development kit, IoT-learning platform, AI-building platform, etc.

Table Tennis championship ends

University Business School and University School of Financial Studies won the inter-department table tennis championships in men and women categories, respectively. The competitions were organised under the under Fit India programme of the Central Government. As many as 28 men and 18 women teams of various departments participated in the event. Amandeep Singh, in-charge, GNDU Fit India Programme said in men’s category, Department of Computer Engg & Technology, MYAS GNDU, Department of Sports Science and Medicine and Department of Electronics got the second, third and fourth positions, respectively. In women category, University Business School, Department of Chemistry and Department of Apparal & Textile Technology got the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Ardas Day observed at govt school

Government Smart Senior Secondary School, Khayala Kalan, observed Ardas Day. The principal, staff and students prayed for the society and school and the well-being of the children. Addressing the event, school principal Guninderjit Kaur encouraged the children to work hard for a better future and better status in the society. Advisor to Central Government’s Minorities Commission and former student of Khayala Kalan School, Sarchand Singh Khayala was honoured on the occasion. He emotionally recalled his old school days and shared his experience with everyone.

Rishi Bodh utsava at gnd DAV public

GND DAV Public School, Bhikhiwind, celebrated the rishi bodh utsav. The day is celebrated to propagate Dayanand Saraswati’s teachings and to mark a tribute to legendary reformer and leader. Principal Paramjit Kumar said Dayanand Saraswati’s contribution in the field of education was remarkable. The speech was followed by a melodious and devotional bhajan. He inspired and encouraged the teachers to be a light in the journey of their students.