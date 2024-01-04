DC inspects development works in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 3

Ghanshyam Thori, Deputy Commissioner, today inspected the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama, situated inside the Ram Bagh, popularly known as Company Garden and construction site of multi-level car parking at Kairon Market, which is situated inside the Hall Gate.

He interacted with the contractor’s officials at the multi-level car parking site and discussed in detail the project besides stressing its significance for being located right in the middle of the city. He asked officials to technically monitor it regularly so that there should not be any room for flaw in the project.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maharaja Ranjit Singh