DC inspects development works in Amritsar

Amritsar, January 3
Ghanshyam Thori, Deputy Commissioner, today inspected the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Panorama, situated inside the Ram Bagh, popularly known as Company Garden and construction site of multi-level car parking at Kairon Market, which is situated inside the Hall Gate.
He interacted with the contractor’s officials at the multi-level car parking site and discussed in detail the project besides stressing its significance for being located right in the middle of the city. He asked officials to technically monitor it regularly so that there should not be any room for flaw in the project.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...