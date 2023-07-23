Dubai-based artist's exhibition inaugurated at art gallery

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

As part of the centennial celebrations of the Indian Academy of Fine Arts, an exhibition titled ‘’Nature’’ by Dubai-based artist Aksahy Arora opened at the art gallery today. The three-day exhibition was inaugurated by IAFA chairman Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, who said it was a matter of pride that the acclaimed artist was here to exhibit his contemporary paintings.

The paintings will be on display from July 21 to July 23, and the gallery will be open for public viewing from 10 am to 6 pm. “There are paintings that appear perfect from a distance and upon closer look reveal to be overgrown, untamed. It takes a deeper assessment to unveil the true beauty that lies underneath, a true ode to nature,” said Chinna.

Artist Aksahy Arora, while briefing about his works, said, “The paintings aim to mimic layers of nature, through a terrain that is non-figurative, contemporary and abstract, where colours, marks and textures speak to the viewer.” He further added that the show is dedicated to the loving memory of his mother, Roop Arora, who was an avid art lover. This particular art work displayed at the exhibition has experiments with colours, textures, even media.

Akshay Arora has had many successful shows all over the world. His paintings were part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations at the Indian consulate, Dubai. His recent solo shows at Foundry, Dubai and India Habitat Centre, Delhi, were well received.

Arora is based in Dubai with his wife Rakhi and two sons, Aadi and Angad.

#Dubai