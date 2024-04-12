Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

In the acrimonious election campaign, which is expected to get bitter with each passing day, it was a heart-warming moment when BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu and AAP aspirant Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal hugged each other during the Eid celebrations at Jama Masjid inside Hall Gate here on Saturday.

The Muslim community had organised an event at the masjid to celebrate Eid which saw the participation of the leaders from both the parties. Sandhu and Dhaliwal were also honoured by leaders of the Muslim community on the occasion.

Devotees offer prayers at Jama Masjid in Amritsar. Sunil Kumar

Later in a press release, Sandhu stated, “India is a secular country where people from all communities live in harmony. The Muslim community in the country is enjoying fruits of freedom and prospering. All communities are benefitting from government schemes without any prejudice or disparity.”

Meanwhile, family members of Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla also visited the mosque and congratulated the Muslim community. MP’s brother Sukhjinder Singh Aujla and son Babar Aujla said, “As Gurjit Singh Aujla is not available in the city so we have come to celebrate Eid on his behalf.”

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the month-long fast of devotees concluded after offering prayers. Devotees in large numbers had gathered at the mosque. They prayed, greeted and hugged each other. The community leaders said they prayed for the world peace during the celebrations.

