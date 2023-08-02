Farmer unions protest against police inaction

Amritsar, August 1
Various farmer unions, including the Jamhuri Kisan Sabha, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujwan Sabha, Pendu Mazdoor Sabha and Central Trade Union, staged a protest in front of the Jandiala police station alleging inaction on their part in crime incidents in the area.
The protesters also took out a march and raised slogans against the government demanding that the police officials should also be made accountable to the general public. Farmers’ leaders Gurmej Singh Timmowal, Baldev Singh Saidpur, Amrik Singh Dawood, Jagtar Singh Karampura, and Palwinder Singh Mehsampur stated that miscreants attacked the house of Bakhtawar Singh, a resident of Rasulpur, and injured his wife, but the police allegedly under pressure from a DSP, who belongs to the same village, took no action.
