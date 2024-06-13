Firing incident: Advocate sent to police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

Days after the arrest of Congress leader and lawyer Vaneet Mahajan for allegedly conspiring in a firing incident to get his security cover back, the police today got his one-day remand on production warrant for investigating the case.

Besides Vaneet Mahajan, the police have arrested three persons including shooters in this connection.

Though the police claimed to have made a significant breakthrough in the case, questions are being raised over its silence on the issue. Allegations that the police is functioning under pressure have been flying thick and fast as the matter pertains to influential lawyers who also came under the scanner for helping Vaneet Mahajan.

However, Prabhjot Singh Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, denied the allegations.

“Had it been the case, would we have procured his police remand,” he asked while adding that the police did not want to hamper the investigation by disclosing anything at this moment. He said the police had made significant progress and a manhunt was launched against the two absconders, Dharminder and his son Danish in this connection. Nobody, whosoever he is, would be spared if his name crops up during probe, he said.

Besides Mahajan, the police have arrested Gaurav, Saleem and Harish. Gaurav had three cases of drug peddling registered against him while Saleem had two FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him. Harish also has criminal cases of drug peddling and those related to Arms Act registered against him.

Unidentified persons had shot at Vaneet Mahajan and his wife Sonia when they were returning home from their hotel on May 28. During a preliminary probe, the police found the matter to be suspicious. Later, the police nabbed Gaurav, Saleem and Harish. Their arrest brought some clarity in the case. The police booked and arrested Vaneet Mahajan in the case on June 8.

Mahajan was also booked by the Civil Lines police on June 3 in a fraud and forgery case filed by his mother Usha Mahajan. She had lodged the complaint against Mahajan in May this year.

