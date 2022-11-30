Five-day PITEX from December 8

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, NOVEMBER 29

As many as 500 stalls will display an array of products in around 10,000 square metre area during the five-day Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) that will begin from December 8. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and the state government are organising the trade expo collaboratively.

After holding a meeting on Tuesday with various departments regarding the preparations for the trade fair, Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said such event would strengthen industrial relations. He said the holding of the PITEX was eagerly awaited by locals as the exhibition had carved out a niche for itself during the last 15 years.

Jaideep Singh, convener, PHDCCI, said apart from national and international industries, institutions of the state government, PSIEC, GAMADA, Punjab Agro Industry Corporation, PEDA, Milkfed and Markfed would take part in the trade fair.