Four Thailand nationals among 18 held in flesh trade racket

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 22

Acting on a tip-off, the Ranjit Avenue police busted an immoral trafficking racket being run in the garb of a spa centre in the posh locality of Ranjit Avenue here on Saturday.

During the raid, the police arrested 18 persons, including four Thailand nationals among seven women, from the spot. The owner of the spa, Mandeep Singh, managed to slip away.

The police registered a case under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Section 14 of the Foreigner Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said the police got a specific input that Mandeep Singh, owner of First Care spa located in the D Block of Ranjit Avenue, along with his accomplices used to run

a flesh trade racket in the garb of the spa centre. He had employed Indian and foreign girls for the same. They used to take huge amounts from customers.

During the raid, the police found several persons in compromising position. Among those arrested were identified as Puljinder Singh of Hanuman Chowk, Gurdaspur, Jatin Dharni, Jaskarn Singh of Katra Jaimal Singh, Sanyam of Krishna Square, Sunil Masih of Navipur village in Gurdaspur, Akashdeep Singh of Kalewal village, Jatinder Singh of Chheharat, Danishdeep Singh of Green City, Partap Singh of Para village in Gurdaspur, Angrej Singh of Kakka Kandiala village and Sagardeep Singh of New Azad Nagar area.

The ACP said some of those arrested were customers and some were employees of the spa. He said those arrested include four Thailand women who were working here after coming on visitor visa.