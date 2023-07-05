GNDU results declared

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The results for BSc (Information Technology) Semester VI and BSc (Home Science) Semester VI for the May 2023 session were declared by the Guru Nanak Dev University on Tuesday. The results will be available on University website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, in-charge, Examinations.

Pupils taught duties towards parents

D Krishna Kumar from Mysore, Karnataka, was the key speaker during an informative session for classes X and XII at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan’s SL Public school on Tuesday. Kumar is the modern-day Shravan Kumar who recently took his 70-year-old mother on scooter to show her temples all over the world. In his address, Kumar said all students should develop a sense of gratitude towards their parents. His mother Choodarathna also accompanied him during the session. The duo also talked about the common challenges faced by every parent while engaging with their children, such as time constraints, work-life balance, communication barriers and the impact of technology.

Training seminars for teachers

Two-day training seminars were conducted for teachers of various subjects for classes IX to XII. The seminars were a part of the teacher training programmes being run in various Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) schools from July 3 to 7. Teachers of English, Punjabi, mathematics, science, social studies, etc., were taught new techniques of teaching these subjects. Held under the supervision of Mandeep Singh, teachers were taught ways to improve the teaching style of various subjects, as well as assessment methods, teaching aids and modern teaching methods according to new technology and syllabus.