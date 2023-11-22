GNDU to celebrate its 54th Founder’s Day on November 24

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 21

Celebrating its 54th Foundation Day on November 24, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) will be hosting several cultural and academic activities across its campus.

Prof Karanjeet Singh Kahlon, Registrar, said committees have been constituted for the smooth conduct of celebrations of Foundation Day by Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu. Parneet S. Sachdev, IRS (retd), Professor of Eminence, GNDU, and former Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax, North West and Prof Dr Darshan Singh, former professor, Guru Gobind Singh Department of Religious Studies, Punjabi University, Patiala, will be delivering academic lectures in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan Auditorium of the university at 11 am.

The celebrations would start with the Bhog of Sri Akhand Path at University Gurdwara Sahib followed by shabad kirtan. Painting exhibition and folklore exhibition would be the main attractions on this occasion. The painting exhibition, folklore exhibition by the students of affiliated colleges would be organized at Bhai Gurdas Library in the campus.

